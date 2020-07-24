Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd among clubs alerted as Euro giants open to selling €120m duo

Inter are reportedly putting two key players on the market this summer, and Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Tottenham could all be alerted by the decision.

The Nerazzurri look set to fall short in their bid to topple rivals Juventus in the Serie A title race this year, and that will come as a major disappointment to boss Antonio Conte.

SEE MORE: Former club hope to sign Liverpool ace to replace their outgoing captain

Having looked in a strong position to dethrone them at one stage coupled with how Maurizio Sarri’s side have struggled to entirely convince, it was arguably a real window of opportunity for Inter to break their dominance this season.

However, they’ll undoubtedly hope to now build on this year and come back even stronger next season, and to do that it could require making some sacrifices to raise funds to strengthen his squad with players that perhaps fit his ideas better.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Inter could now sell both Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar this summer, with the duo valued at €60m each.

In turn, that could raise a significant amount of funds and it’s added that while Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool are said to be interested in Brozovic, Man City and Man Utd could be keen on Skriniar.

Further, there is an explanation as to why Inter would consider selling two of their more influential figures, as N’Golo Kante, Emerson Palmieri, Tanguy Ndombele and Gabriel Jesus are among their transfer targets this summer and so raising those funds could certainly help them afford that group of players.

Time will tell if the pieces all fall into place for that to happen, but it would be an ambitious reshuffle from Conte and Inter, while time will tell if the Premier League clubs mentioned above are able and willing to meet the touted €60m price-tags.

Brozovic would certainly add quality and depth in midfield for Chelsea, Spurs or Liverpool, while Skriniar would shore things up at the back for either City or United. That said, that’s a lot of money for the duo in question.