London rivals hope to sign ace despite report that a deal with Chelsea has been confirmed

It’s really important to never accept that a transfer has been done until you see the player being officially presented, and these reports are a prime example.

Said Benrahma has been a key player for Brentford as they came so close to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League, only for them to lose their final two games and throw the chance away.

It’s starting to look like he’ll be gone this summer no matter what happens with Brentford in the playoffs, and Football.London have even suggested that a transfer to Chelsea has been confirmed.

It sounds like that confirmation was taken from comments from one of Benrahma’s friends, so it’s probably not true at this point.

It’s also important to note that Chelsea aren’t the only London based club who want to sign him, after The Times (subscription required) indicated that West Ham are very interested in him.

They claim that West Ham see him as a player who could have a similar impact to Dimitri Payet, who had some incredible performances for the club and helped to elevate them to the next level.

You have to think that nothing will be announced until Brentford’s season is officially over, but he could have an interesting choice to make.

He’ll probably be a key player at West Ham but the team is unlikely to win silverware, while he could play in an exciting attacking team if he managed to break into the Chelsea line up.