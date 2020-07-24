Major coup for Man United as they look set to poach 600 goal youngster from major rivals

Sometimes you see a stat which is blatantly made up, but unless you happen to watch a lot of youth football in the Manchester area then this is a tough one to disprove.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Man United are set to poach Man City’s young striker Charlie McNeill from Man City, after he turned down the offer of a new deal at The Etihad.

It certainly sounds like a major coup for United, especially when they go on to claim that he’s scored 600 goals during his time in the City academy.

That is a lot of goals, and it would also explain why both clubs were so keen to sign him up.

They go on to state that the England youth international doesn’t turn 17 until September, so it’s possible that the transfer fee could get a bit messy.

If the clubs can agree a fee then that will sort it, but it’s more likely that it will go to a tribunal to set the cost, but it’s unlikely that City will make a lot of money from the deal.

The also claim that McNeill is a Man United fan who’s spent time in the United youth set up before, so this could be an interesting sign of things to come.

Man United have always given chances to their young players ,but City threw so much money at their youth setup that they managed to sign up all the talent in the area.

It’s now obvious that the pathway to City’s first team is blocked and you’re more likely to be used as collateral in a transfer deal, so signing for United might give them a better chance of first team football.