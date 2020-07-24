With Barcelona likely to be under pressure to sell some more of their players in order to balance the books, the news that Man United could be willing to buy one of their brightest prospects surely won’t be welcomed.

According to Catalan daily, Sport, the Red Devils are again, apparently, sniffing around Ansu Fati and would be willing to meet his €100m release clause as well as treble his current salary.

Though finances are tight because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barca can’t possibly afford to let the youngster leave because of the message it will send to the first-team as well as to the club’s fans, already smarting from the loss of La Liga to Real Madrid.

To that end, the outlet also note that they will offer Fati a bumper deal to keep him from United’s clutches.

It’s understandable why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be interested in the 17-year-old of course.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Possible Kepa replacement at Chelsea shows his class with a brilliant penalty save Real Madrid ace may need to give up his passport if he wants to break through at the Bernabeu Video – Mbappe goes off in agony after horrific challenge on PSG striker

In his breakout season, Fati has scored some hugely important goals and broken many records, all the while taking everything in his stride like a seasoned professional.

Sport suggest that Jorge Mendes is ready to pounce in order to ensure a deal goes through, which means that time is of the essence for the Blaugranes.