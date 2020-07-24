Photo: Classy touch from Liverpool spotted as part of Premier League title celebrations

Liverpool celebrated the end of a 30-year wait for a league title this week as they lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield to cap off a brilliant campaign.

The Merseyside giants were head and shoulders above the rest as they went on a relentless run to win the title after the disappointment of missing out last season.

Although they fell short in other competitions, this was the one that many fans were waiting for and Jordan Henderson delighted them this week as he hoisted the trophy up in the air with fans celebrating outside Anfield and at home.

As per the photo below though, a number of fans were involved in a way as the club added a classy touch to celebrations with each individual bit of ticker tape having a message from a fan from around the world.

It’s one of those that isn’t easily spotted but it’s a subtle yet classy move from Liverpool as fans will feel part of this history.

With the final Premier League game at the weekend, there will undoubtedly be more celebrations to come, and then the focus switches back to following up their success next season.