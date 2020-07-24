Photo: Man United loanee looks destined for permanent exit as club post an image of him in next year’s kit

The whole point of clubs doing social media posts is to get people talking, so it’s hard to tell if this is a major hint or just something to get the interest of the fans.

Chris Smalling has been on loan at Roma from Man United this season and things have gone well, so a permanent move could suit all parties.

Clearly he doesn’t have a future at Old Trafford, and it’s interesting to see that Roma have posted an image of him with next years kit:

Corriere Dello Sport also picked up on this and reported that it was a sign that a deal is very close, as they also confirmed that the two clubs have been in negotiations and news was expected in the next few days.