Real Madrid beat La Liga side to sign up talented young midfielder with first team experience

While Real Madrid might not be active in the transfer market for any major signings this summer, it looks like they haven’t slowed down in their pursuit of talented youngsters.

The B team is stacked with talents who should be pushing for a first team spot in the next few years, and Mundo Deportivo have suggested they’ve made another promising signing.

David Mellado is a talented midfielder who’s already made his debut in the third tier for Salamanca, and the report suggests that he was close to a move to Real Valladolid before Real Madrid swooped in.

READ MORE: Real Madrid outcast could rejuvenate his career as his former manager wants him at his new club

Mellado actually made the announcement via Twitter, and it looks like he’s tried to get the Real fans on side by calling them the best team in the world:

Finalmente puedo hacer oficial mi nuevo club. Gracias al @realmadrid por la confianza y a todas las personas que han hecho posible esto. Con muchas ganas e ilusion de comenzar esta nueva etapa en el mejor club del mundo.????? pic.twitter.com/S38vQEEUrv — David Mellado (@davidmv_8) July 23, 2020

Despite his first team experience at Salamanca it doesn’t sound like he’s being signed as a senior player for this season, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that he’ll go straight into Real’s youth setup.