Inter Milan and Roma have been dealt a blow after Manchester United let it be known that they wouldn’t be extending the loan deals for Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez.

According to Sky Sports, the pair’s initial loan deals until June 30 were extended to cover the end of the Serie A season.

The final day in the Italian top flight is expected to be August 2, however, both teams then have Europa League matches to play before the curtain can come down on their 2019/20 campaign.

Unfortunately for both Roma and Inter, the Red Devils won’t allow another loan extension, though it’s understood that they will negotiate for a permanent deal in each case.

Both Italian sides could meet United in the latter stages of the European competition, so the decision of the Old Trafford outfit is entirely understandable.

If there’s a deal to be done for Smalling or Sanchez too, there’s a strong likelihood it will have to wait until the summer meaning that both players could be in limbo for a few, worrying, weeks yet.