Swap deal offer touted from Euro giants to convince Man Utd to green light permanent exit

Inter could reportedly include Ivan Perisic in their offer as they continue to try and find a way to prise Alexis Sanchez away from Man Utd on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal last summer, and after a slow start which was also adversely affected by an injury blow, it didn’t look as though it would be an ideal switch for the Chilean international.

However, since the restart, he has seven assists and two goals in his last nine Serie A games, and so as he gains his match fitness back and cements his place in the side, it appears as though Antonio Conte is getting a key contribution from him.

With that in mind, perhaps Inter will now want to keep him on a permanent deal, and Calciomercato report, via fichajes.com, that they could try and offer Perisic in a swap deal offer given that he has not been signed outright by Bayern Munich after his own loan spell with the Bavarian giants this past campaign.

It could be a smart addition from the Red Devils to add experience and quality depth on the flanks, as Perisic has proven his ability at the top level for both club and country.

Further, he could complement the younger players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood well, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a reliable and hard-working option off the bench if required as well as a useful versatile back-up plan.

Time will tell if the two parties can reach an agreement, but one thing that is seemingly clear now is that Inter are convinced by Sanchez and are keen to try and find a way to keep him in Italy beyond this season.