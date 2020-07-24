Video: Four booked and one sent off as brawl breaks out between PSG and St Etienne

There was always going to be a concern that cup finals wouldn’t have the same atmosphere or edge without a stadium full of fans, but PSG and St Etienne have tried to make up for that.

St Etienne were always going to be up against it so going a goal down early on wasn’t ideal, but going down to ten men shortly afterwards made it much worse.

Loic Perrin was sent off for a nasty looking challenge on Kylian Mbappe, and it resulted in this brawl between the players afterwards:

Perrin’s red card was followed up by four bookings from this brawl, and it’s also pleasing to see that Marco Verratti found his way into the book despite not being on the pitch either.