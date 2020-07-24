Video: Huge Champions League concerns for PSG as Kylian Mbappe is spotted on crutches

Sometimes you can just tell that an injury is a bad one, and Kylian Mbappe looks in real trouble after he was on the wrong end of a bad challenge tonight.

He left the field in tears and it was clearly a sore one, but these images might confirm PSG’s worst nightmares:

Oh boy… Just over two weeks before the return of the Champions League and Kylian Mbappé is leaving the ground on crutches ? pic.twitter.com/PFRT2kQD4H — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 24, 2020

PSG’s money means they will always win Ligue 1 with ease, but they need to win the Champions League if they want to really class themselves among the world’s elite.

Of course they have Neymar who is a fantastic player, but Mbappe is even better and his pace and ruthlessness in front of goal could’ve made the difference in the Champions League.

They don’t have long to go until they face Atalanta, and they will be praying for some good news here.