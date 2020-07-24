Although they’d gone behind to a Neymar close-range effort in their French Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain, Saint Etienne were causing problems for their more illustrious opponents.

That was until just after the half-hour when Loic Perrin, playing his final game for the club, decided to scythe down Kylian Mbappe with an horrific challenge.

Although the official originally handed Perrin a yellow card, a VAR check concluded that it was in fact a red card challenge.

Perrin tried to placate Mbappe but the Frenchman didn’t appear to be prepared to accept any apology as he was forced off in agony.

Pictures from Direct 2.