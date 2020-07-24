Video – Minamino celebrates Liverpool triumph in the team bath

Liverpool players and staff continue to celebrate their Premier League title triumph, and Takumi Minamino has gone decidedly old school.

There was a time when most teams celebrated titles or cups in the team bath, but that tradition appears to have fallen by the wayside in recent times.

Minamino, together with a few members of club staff, decided that a rendition of ‘Champion-es, champion-es ole ole ole’ whilst splashing around was just what was required.

They were right of course.