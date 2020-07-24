Menu

Video – Minamino celebrates Liverpool triumph in the team bath

Liverpool FC
Liverpool players and staff continue to celebrate their Premier League title triumph, and Takumi Minamino has gone decidedly old school.

There was a time when most teams celebrated titles or cups in the team bath, but that tradition appears to have fallen by the wayside in recent times.

Minamino, together with a few members of club staff, decided that a rendition of ‘Champion-es, champion-es ole ole ole’ whilst splashing around was just what was required.

They were right of course.

