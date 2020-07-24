Video – Neymar fires PSG ahead against Saint-Etienne

Paris Saint-Germain had been up against it in their French Cup match against Saint-Etienne in the early exchanges, but cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Neymar’s off-field antics always keeps the headline writers busy, but he continues to do the business on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Team-mate, Kylian Mbappe, showed a clean pair of heels to the Saint-Etienne defence in the 14th minute, but hit his shot straight at the keeper.

Unfortunately for the custodian, the ball bounced straight out to Neymar on the edge of the six-yard box to slam home via the crossbar.

