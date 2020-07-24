Video: Possible Kepa replacement at Chelsea shows his class with a brilliant penalty save

It’s fair to say that pretty much every keeper is being linked with Chelsea as a possible replacement for Kepa, but AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma would represent a top class option.

He’s been linked with Chelsea again by The Sun today, and this penalty save tonight shows why he’s a class above a lot of goalkeepers:

Pictures from beIN Sports

He doesn’t have to actually do much to get to the ball – he just dives the right way and it’s a good height for him to get his hands too.

The impressive thing here is that he’s able to smash the ball back past the taker and away from danger. So many goalkeepers in world football just parry that back to the taker and he slots it away, but the big Italian makes sure that doesn’t happen.

It shows that he can be decisive and aggressive – not words that leap to mind with Kepa – and he would be a great signing if they could make it happen.