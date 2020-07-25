It’s been one of the longest-running sagas of the summer, and the transfer window still isn’t open for business at present.

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been courted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal for what seems like an age already, but it appears that a spoke has been put in the works, potential derailing any deal between the two clubs.

According to a tweet from esRadio journalist, David Vinuesa Malbac, cited by the Daily Express, the Spaniards have insisted that if any club wishes to sign Partey, then they will have to pay his full £45m release clause.