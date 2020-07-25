It’s been one of the longest-running sagas of the summer, and the transfer window still isn’t open for business at present.
Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been courted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal for what seems like an age already, but it appears that a spoke has been put in the works, potential derailing any deal between the two clubs.
According to a tweet from esRadio journalist, David Vinuesa Malbac, cited by the Daily Express, the Spaniards have insisted that if any club wishes to sign Partey, then they will have to pay his full £45m release clause.
With the Gunners not qualifying for Europe unless they win the FA Cup against Chelsea, funds will be significantly diminished and it’s arguable that they will then be able to go after players of Partey’s magnitude and expense.
He is, however, precisely the sort of player that Arsenal need.
A physical, box-to-box midfielder, not unlike Patrick Vieira, he could be one of the missing links for Arteta as he looks to mould a team capable of challenging for the top honours again.