Although they’ve still got the Champions League to play during August, Barcelona are expected to be actively pursuing incoming and outgoing transfer deals once the summer window opens for business.

To that end, out of favour centre-back, Samuel Umtiti, could be on his way to pastures new, and according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by The Sun, Arsenal are in the race to sign him with Everton and West Ham United also allegedly interested.

The French World Cup winner was signed by Barca from Lyon for what appeared to be a paltry €25m, given how well he integrated at the Camp Nou.

However, he’s never been the same since a serious knee injury, to the point where he is no longer first choice alongside Gerard Pique.

A move away would be best for all concerned, as the Catalans also now have Barca B defender, Ronald Araujo, moving up into the first team picture and able to deputise for either Pique or Clement Lenglet.

Not to mention their desire to sign Eric Garcia from Man City, cited by The Sun.