According to Football.London via Portuguese news channel TVI24, Arsenal have launched a bid of £13.6m (€15m) to sign Sporting Lisbon starlet Joelson Fernandes.

It’s claimed that Joelson has refused the offers of a new contract with Sporting, meaning that the Portuguese outfit could be forced into selling the 17-year-old.

Sporting are said to have tabled a new deal that would increase the winger’s release clause, but Joelson and his representatives are yet to agree to such terms.

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, Joelson’s release clause stands at €45m, with the ace contracted until 2022, Arsenal are clearly on the hunt for a bargain by offering around €30m lower than this to Sporting.

Football.London claim via Record that the ace’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, who has close ties with Arsenal, will continue contract talks with Sporting next week.

After impressing for Sporting’s Under-23s this season – Joelson scored five goals and contributed two assists – the left-winger was brought into the first-team fold when Portuguese football restarted.

The talent, who is right-footed and likes to cut inside, has made four appearances off the bench for Sporting since Liga NOS resumed.

Joelson has already represented Portugal at Under-17s level, the ace certainly looks in line for a promotion to one of the higher youth sides once international football returns.

The north London outfit already boast promising wide men in Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and the out on loan Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta would of course do well to have another option on hand to challenge club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, but perhaps a more experienced option would be a more suitable fit?

Nonetheless, if there’s a chance to snatch a promising talent like Joelson for much lower than the ace’s release clause, the Gunners may well deem it necessary to jump at the opportunity.