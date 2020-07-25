According to 90min, Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer, with the in-form stopper valued at £10m.

90min report that the deal to bring the ace to the Bees last summer was worth around £3m and that the Spaniard’s solid performances have attracted interest from the Premier League giants.

Raya has been a staple of the side that are eyeing promotion via the playoffs, the 24-year-old has played every minute of every single Championship game this term, keeping a joint-highest 16 clean sheets.

90min claim that Pep Guardiola is eyeing the Barcelona-born ace as the backup to Ederson, with Claudio Bravo set to depart after his contract expires once the season ends.

It’s suggested that the Bees would be prepared to part with the key ace for £10m, which brings a solid profit on their investment into the goalkeeper.

More Stories / Latest News Key Barcelona star facing minimum of three months out after Champions League campaign ends Journalist confirms that Leeds ‘like’ in-form Arsenal ace as summer transfer is eyed La Liga side eye loan-to-buy deal for exciting Real Madrid attacker

Arsenal are also said to be eyeing Raya, the Gunners may need to replace current backup Emiliano Martinez – who is starring as No.1 since Bernd Leno’s absence.

Leeds are reportedly interested in Martinez and the 27-year-old has proved that he’s worthy of a starting spot at a top club with his recent displays.

90min hint that Arsenal could have a major advantage over rivals City if a transfer battle ensues, as current Gunners goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon worked with Raya after the Spaniard’s arrival last summer, before becoming a part of Arteta’s backroom staff in December.