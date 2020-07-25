Barcelona legend and Al-Sadd boss Xavi tests positive for the Coronavirus

Barcelona legend Xavi has taken to Instagram to announce that he’s tested positive for the Coronavirus, the Spanish great currently manages Qatari side Al-Sadd.
The Mirror have translated the 40-year-old’s statement on social media, in which Xavi states he’s feeling ‘ok’ but is taking the relevant precautions by self-isolating.
With the former Barcelona great testing positive, Xavi will now miss his side’s first competitive game back, which comes in the Qatar Stars League against Al Khor on Saturday.
Xavi has been with Al-Sadd since May 2019, the ex-midfield maestro has made an encouraging start to his managerial career by winning the Qatari Cup and Super Cup in his first year in charge.
Avui no podré acompanyar el meu equip en la tornada a la competició oficial. David Prats, entrenador del filial de l’@alsaddsc, ocuparà el meu lloc com a cap de l’equip tècnic. Fa uns dies, seguint el protocol de @qsl, vaig donar positiu en l’últim test COVID19. Afortunadament em trobo perfectament, però seguint el protocol, continuaré aïllat fins que ho hagi superat. Quan els serveis mèdics m’ho permetin, m’incorporaré a la meva rutina i feina diàries amb més ganes que mai. Agraeixo a totes les autoritats, especialment als responsables de @qsl, @qfa i d’ @alsaddsc per posar a la nostra disposició tots els mitjans per a una detecció precoç que eviti més contagis i garanteixi el desenvolupament normal de la competició. Una abraçada i ens veiem aviat als camps de futbol! ⚽ _____ Hoy no podré acompañar al equipo en la vuelta a la competición oficial. En mi lugar y a la cabeza del staff técnico estará David Prats – entrenador del equipo filial de @alsaddsc – Hace unos días y siguiendo el protocolo de @qsl di positivo en el último test COVID19 que me realizaron. Afortunadamente me encuentro en perfecto estado pero, siguiendo el protocolo, aislado hasta que lo haya superado. Cuando las autoridades sanitarias me lo permitan, me incorporaré a mi rutina y trabajo diarios con más ganas que nunca. Agradezco a todas las autoridades y en especial a los responsables de @qsl, @qfa y de @alsaddsc el poner a nuestra disposición todos los medios para una detección precoz que evite mayores contagios y garantice un desarrollo normal de la competición. Un abrazo y nos vemos pronto en los campos de fútbol! ⚽️
Here’s Xavi’s statement in English, as translated by the Mirror:
“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition.”
“David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff – coach to the Al-Sadd reserves. A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test.”
“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”
“I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in the QSL, the QFA (Qatar Football Association) and at Al-Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.”
“Take care and see you soon on the football pitch.”
Thankfully, Xavi hails the relevant authorities for their ‘early detection’, whilst hailing the respective Qatar football bodies for taking measures to reduce the ‘spread’ of Covid-19, allowing the competition to develop as ‘normal’.
We’d like to send our best wishes to the legendary midfielder, hopefully he continues to be ‘ok’ with no serious symptoms of the virus and is back on Al-Sadd’s sidelines as soon as safely possible.