It’s common knowledge that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is none to happy with his lot at the moment.

After having lost out on the La Liga title despite being two points ahead of rivals, Real Madrid, after returning from lockdown, the Argentinian let rip ahead of his side’s assault on the 2019/20 Champions League title.

Coming at the end of one of the worst seasons in recent memory for the club, it’s understandable why the Blaugranes captain might have finally had enough, particularly as his contract runs out in 2021.

Gazzetta dello Sport cited by the Daily Star report that Inter have now made Messi their number one transfer target for next summer.

Messi’s father, Jorge, has recently moved to Milan, though it’s believed that the two things are connected.

If Leo was to even consider making Serie A his home for the final season or two of his professional career, then he would absolutely need to believe in Antonio Conte’s project in any event.

Given how easily the neroazzurri have fallen away this year, it would likely be out of the frying pan and into the fire if Messi did move on.