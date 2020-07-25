Chelsea may have to fend off Man Utd, Man City for £22m summer transfer target

Chelsea reportedly face possible competition for Porto left-back Alex Telles this summer as both Man Utd and Man City have also been paired with an interest in him.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign this past season as he registered 13 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances to go with his defensive qualities.

SEE MORE: Man Utd could rival Chelsea for world-class La Liga star with €120m release clause

Given what Marcos Alonso has offered the Blues, Frank Lampard will arguably want to bring in a replacement who can offer the same attacking threat for his side down the left flank, but importantly someone who can also offer a more well-rounded and defensively sound option simultaneously.

In turn, Telles could be a smart signing to address that issue, but the Express report that both Man Utd and Man City could also be interested in the defensive ace, who is said to be rated at around £22.7m.

It’s noted that he could be seen a cheaper alternative to Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as they may have to splash out up to £80m to sign him, and so looking elsewhere may arguably be the smart move.

However, time will tell if they can stay ahead of the competition for Telles if he becomes the priority for that position, with both Utd and City seemingly now in the picture too.

That said, given Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer key options at left-back already, it doesn’t seem like the smartest idea for the Red Devils to make a move.

In contrast, with Benjamin Mendy failing to entirely convince and perhaps an upgrade needed on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Man City could arguably emerge as the strongest competition for Chelsea if Telles becomes their top option to bolster Pep Guardiola’s squad in that department.