Exit-bound Liverpool ace could join Premier League side after talks with manager

As he prepares to bid farewell to Liverpool, Adam Lallana could reportedly still be playing Premier League football next season as Brighton have emerged as a top option.

With his contract at Anfield set to expire, the 32-year-old will move on this summer after making 178 appearances for the Merseyside giants following his move from Southampton in 2014.

Injuries have certainly blighted his spell with the Reds and limited his ability to be more influential and more consistent, but he leaves after a glittering run of success as a Premier League and Champions League winner.

In turn, the experience and quality that he possesses could be crucial for any side, and the Telegraph report that it could be Brighton who benefit from that next season onwards as they are said to be the frontrunners for Lallana’s signature as things stand.

It’s added that he has held talks with boss Graham Potter already and while he won’t be in the Liverpool squad to face Newcastle Utd this weekend, it looks as though he may not waste any time in finding his next club.

For Lallana it seems like a great opportunity to continue to play in the top flight in England moving forward, while Liverpool will now move on and look to continue to evolve and improve the squad with Jurgen Klopp hoping to follow up their success next season.

Nevertheless, the England international was a great servant for the Reds and his presence in the squad will undoubtedly be missed, but it looks as though he could be lining up against his former teammates next season if a move to Brighton now goes through.