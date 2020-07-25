Good news for Chelsea: Lampard hints at possible fitness boost from key figure vs Wolves

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hinted at a possible fitness boost for his side ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves on Sunday.

With two games remaining in the domestic campaign, the Blues have lots to play for still starting with securing a top-four finish to seal their place in the Champions League next season.

As things stand, a point will be enough against Wolves on Sunday as Chelsea sit in fourth place with Man Utd facing Leicester City in a crunch clash at the King Power Stadium.

In turn, Lampard will undoubtedly be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and particularly when considering they have the FA Cup final to prepare for next weekend too, it would be a huge boost if N’Golo Kante could get some minutes under his belt and get his fitness and sharpness back in some competitive action.

The World Cup-winning French international has missed the last four consecutive league games, but Lampard has noted that he could be in contention after training well on Friday.

“There’s a possibility that he will feature,” he told the club’s site. “He’s trained, probably for the first time towards a match pace this morning, so it’s a decision I’ll have to make talking with him and the medical team to see if he’s ready to start.”

As noted above, if not to benefit their final push to secure Champions League qualification, it could be crucial for Chelsea to see Kante get some sort of run out and come through unscathed ahead of the season finale against Arsenal next weekend.

In turn, it could be a major boost if Kante features, although naturally it’s not the most important aspect on Sunday with plenty on the line for Lampard and his side.