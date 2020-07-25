Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been encouraged by the fact that a previous target could be available for as little as £40m during the summer transfer window.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit clubs hard financially in any event, but it appears that Wilfried Zaha’s desire to leave Crystal Palace could hit their previous £75m valuation of the player hard.

Roy Hodgson believes he will be consulted over any potential deal, though the final decision would appear to rest with the club.

“That’s the 64,000 dollar question that one, always,” Hodgson is quoted as saying in The Times, cited by The Sun.

“Wilf has made it clear ever since I came to the club, really, that he would like to move on and find some pastures new.

“But of course he is a very valuable player and the club realises his value. Everything will depend on what sort of offers the club receives for him.

“Or maybe we satisfy his wishes and allow him to go after giving good service to the club for a period of time.

“Quite frankly I have no answer. . . it will be a matter of seeing what transpires. He is a top-quality player and it is a matter for Steve Parish. They will have to take any offers into consideration.

“I’m pretty certain that I will be consulted, but the final decision will be a club one.”

In four separate spells with the Eagles (two on loan), amassing over 300 appearances in the process, Zaha has certainly paid his dues with the South Londoners.

At 27, however, he remains a footballer reaching his prime years, and Palace will need to weigh up the financial benefit to them by selling him, against what they will lose in terms of output on the pitch.

It is, as Hodgson noted, a difficult one to call, but with there only being seven weeks between the end of the current campaign and the beginning of the next, time is of the essence.