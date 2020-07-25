As a pairing at Old Trafford, Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney certainly made sweet music together on the football pitch.

After all, who can forget that incredible volley from the Dutchman against Aston Villa, scored via a 60-yard cross-field assist from the former England international.

That was one of many highlights, but speaking on the United Podcast, van Persie recalls the confusion when speaking to his son, Shaqueel, about teaming up with England and Man United’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

“At one point, I told Shaqueel, who was a fan of Wayne Rooney, I said: ‘Do you like the idea of me playing together with Rooney?’ He said: ‘Yeah, is he coming to Arsenal?’

I said: ‘No, no, no. We are going there.’

He said: ‘But that’s far away, a different city.’ He was quite young then and said: ‘I have friends at school and I am happy here.’ So he was not too happy about it, he was not too keen.

Although Arsenal supporters can’t have been too happy at losing one of their best players, one can’t bemoan the Dutchman’s desire to improve himself as well as the need to win trophies.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal hit with further blow in pursuit of £45m Atletico Madrid target Video – Zenit St Petersburg win the cup then smash the trophy to pieces Barcelona on red alert as Inter make Messi their No.1 transfer target for 2021

In the short space of time he and Rooney were together they wore the United shirt with aplomb and both can be proud of their contributions to the Old Trafford outfit.

With hindsight, even Shaqueel van Persie can surely see now that it was the right decision.