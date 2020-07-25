The Athletic’s Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has revealed on social media that the Peacocks ‘like’ Emiliano Martinez, amid speculation that the Yorkshire outfit are to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks.

When quizzed on a rumour linking the recently promoted side to Manchester United’s Sergio Romero, Hay responded by suggesting Leeds ‘like’ Martinez.

Marcelo Bielsa’s current options between the sticks are Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier – whose just joined on a permanent three-year deal after an encouraging loan spell, as per BBC Sport.

With Casilla’s future unclear after the Spaniard served an eight-game ban for a racial abuse offence, Leeds may need another stopper as promising Meslier is too inexperienced for the Premier League.

I know they like Martinez at Arsenal. Romero a similar fit — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 24, 2020

More Stories / Latest News La Liga side eye loan-to-buy deal for exciting Real Madrid attacker Barcelona confident of sealing minimum three-year contract extension with key star Man United attempting to hijack European side’s €25m deal for left-footed centre-back

Martinez would certainly be a fine option for the side who are back in the top-flight for the first time in 16 years, the Argentine stopper has been brilliant since Bernd Leno was sidelined.

Martinez has performed superbly in the usual No.1’s absence, the ace has proved that he’s more than capable of landing a starting role at another club with some fine performances.

The Mirror report that Mikel Arteta has now reversed his decision to move on the ace in the next transfer window, as game time will be hard to come by whenever Leno returns, Martinez could still eye an exit.

The 27-year-old has proved to be a reliable backup over the last year but has really come into his own since being handed the starting job due to Leno’s injury.

Martinez’s career has certainly been on the up recently, at the end of last year he was called-up to Argentina’s senior team for the first couple of times in his career and his fine form puts him in a solid position to win his first cap whenever international football resumes.