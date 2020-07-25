According to Football Espana via Spanish publication AS, Barcelona are contemplating surgery for superstar Marc-Andre ter Stegen as soon as their Champions League campaign ends.

The Blaugrana play the second-leg of their knockout clash against Napoli on August 8, with the score at 1-1, AS aren’t suggesting that the Germany international will miss this UCL game – and any thereafter.

AS report that a persistent knee injury has cropped up for the 28-year-old again, with the club considering surgery for the ace as soon as their European campaign ends.

It’s reported that surgery would rule the stopper out for around three to four months, meaning that Ter Stegen could end up missing the majority – or all – of the first-half of next season.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist confirms that Leeds ‘like’ in-form Arsenal ace as summer transfer is eyed La Liga side eye loan-to-buy deal for exciting Real Madrid attacker Barcelona confident of sealing minimum three-year contract extension with key star

Treatment now is not reported as option, with the ace set to play through the knock during the Champions League campaign – however long or short that may be.

Perhaps Quique Setien left Ter Stegen on the bench for the side’s final La Liga clash of the season for this very reason, giving the ace some time to recuperate before UCL games could come thick and fast.

Ter Stegen is one of the world’s best goalkeepers and the ace being sidelined for such a period of time would be a massive blow for the club, especially as they’ll look to wrestle the title back next season.