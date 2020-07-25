According to Spanish publication Marca via Onda Cero, Sevilla are keen on taking exciting youngster Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid next season.

The Japanese starlet impressed in his first La Liga campaign whilst out on loan at Real Mallorca, the attacking midfielder scored four goals and chipped in with five assists in 35 top-flight outings.

The 19-year-old has certainly proved that he’s at La Liga level, but Los Blancos may have to loan the ace out again next season due to the fact that minutes may be hard to come by for the talent.

Marca claim via Onda Cero that Sevilla are frontrunners to recruit Kubo this summer, with it added that the Andalusian outfit would want a loan-to-buy deal for the tricky attacker.

It’s claimed that the two sides are in talks over the cost and duration of the initial loan, but Sevilla reportedly want the talent for more than a year, whilst also having an option to sign the ace permanently.

It’s suggested that a deal could include a buy-back clause for Los Blancos, but perhaps the champions need to reconsider parting with the ace at all.

Kubo, who primarily features as a right-winger, has experienced a wonderful breakthrough campaign, Madrid should be targeting a first-team role for the Japanese starlet in the near future – not an exit.

Kubo is a skilful winger with a willingness to drive forward, he’d even be a brilliant option for Los Blancos to call on as a backup or off the bench when things aren’t going well due to his direct style.

Another key issue at play that may be influencing the side’s decision to loan out the ace again may be the fact that La Liga sides are only allowed three Non-EU players in their squads each season.

Madrid have invested massively in South American talents like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reiner Jesus; so they’d find it hard to offer a first-team place to Kubo next season.