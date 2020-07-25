Lauded by his Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, as being a model professional, per the Daily Mirror, it appears that Adam Lallana’s Premier League career may not be over just yet.

After an injury-hit campaign for the Reds, Lallana leaves the club on a free transfer once their fixture against Newcastle on Sunday is over.

At 32 years of age, he still has something to offer, and it now seems that Brighton and Hove Albion may be willing to give him the opportunity.

According to BBC Sport, the Seagulls are closing in on signing the England international, with a three-year deal being mooted.

It would be a nice reward for a player whom, though he only started three games in 2019/20 for Liverpool, per BBC Sport, is universally admired and liked by the club’s supporters too, per CaughtOffside.

If he’s able to steer clear of injury and provide Brighton with the same level of commitment and desire that he showed whenever he pulled a Liverpool shirt on, then the Seagulls will have got themselves one hell of a player.