The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak its havoc on football club finances, with Liverpool expected to lose as much as 14 percent of their Premier League prize fund money.

After securing their first English top-flight title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp’s side stood to earn a whopping £63m in ‘merit money’ according to The Times and cited by the Daily Mirror.

However, this will now be trimmed to £54m because of a reduction in broadcast income.

This does, apparently, only relate to the performance-dependant part of the overall prize fund, and The Times cited by the Daily Mirror note that the Reds will still pocket approximately £175m in total.

It’s another financial hit that has to be absorbed and will likely affect other aspects of club business.

Of course, there’s little that anyone can do given the current state of play in the Premier League and elsewhere.

More Stories / Latest News ‘These matches are worse than practice’ – Sinisa Mihajlovic prefers not to play if fans can’t return ‘He would like to move on’ – Man United and Arsenal target could be signed for as little as £40m Lallana tipped to remain in the Premier League as Brighton close in on signing

Indeed, it’s a minor miracle that the major European leagues that decided to see the season out if they could, managed to do exactly that.

Taking everything into consideration, a £9m loss isn’t actually the end of the world.