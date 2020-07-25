With very real fears of a second wave of coronavirus becoming a reality, news that arrivals from Spain into England will now have to quarantine for 14 days is unlikely to have been greeted positively.

The Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie is due to take place at the beginning of August, but any thoughts that the fixture would also be in jeopardy have been allayed.

According to The Sun, the government’s Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, has no plans to revoke previously announced sporting exemptions on travel restrictions.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool set to lose up to 14 percent of their Premier League prize fund money ‘These matches are worse than practice’ – Sinisa Mihajlovic prefers not to play if fans can’t return ‘He would like to move on’ – Man United and Arsenal target could be signed for as little as £40m

It means that, come what may, the match will go ahead, and City will get the chance for revenge after being dumped out of the competition in a previous year by the same opposition.

Pep Guardiola’s side lead 2-1 from the first leg, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, and should start the game as favourites, though Zinedine Zidane might have something to say about that.