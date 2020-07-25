With the 2019/20 Premier League season ending this weekend, but the 2020/21 campaign only seven weeks away, clubs are going to have to move quickly if they want to secure their top targets.

Manchester United have long been linked with Borussia Dortmund wide man, Jadon Sancho, however, TV channel, Sky Sports News, cited by Sky Sports confirmed that Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman was also on their list of possible targets in case Sancho became too expensive.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, it seems that the latter is no longer a viable option either after Sky Sports Germany, cited by the Daily Mail, noted that the Bayern directors aren’t willing to part with the player this summer.

It was thought that with the arrival of Leroy Sane to the Bavarian giants, Coman would be surplus to requirements, however, it’s been suggested that Bayern still see him as a vital component in their attack.

It therefore leaves the possibility open that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could end the window without his first and second choice signings to complement the strikers he already has in situ.

Over to you, Ed Woodward…