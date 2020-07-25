Man Utd and Man City set to clash as both hold interest in €60m-rated defender

Man Utd and Man City are both reportedly keen on Inter defender Milan Skriniar who is being linked with an exit from the Serie A giants this summer.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for the Nerazzurri since joining them from Sampdoria in 2017, making 125 appearances for the club as he has played a key role in helping to establish them as a top-four side in Serie A again.

In turn, it would be somewhat of a surprise if Antonio Conte opted to let him leave, but speculation suggests that interest is certainly there in the Slovakian International.

As per Calciomercato, via Tuttosport, both Man Utd and Man City are interested in him, as are Paris Saint-Germain, and so it remains to be seen if any of the three clubs in question step up their pursuit and launch a bid to try and prise him away from San Siro this summer.

Both Premier League giants have a decent defensive record this season, with City conceding 35 goals in their 37 league games thus far, while United have let in 36 in the same number of games.

However, whether it’s filling the void left behind by Vincent Kompany or shoring things up alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, both could be looking at ways to bolster their options at the back.

It won’t be cheap though, as Calciomercato noted on Friday via Corriere dello Sport, that Skriniar is likely to be valued at €60m by Inter, with that report also noting that Man Utd, Man City and PSG are all interested.

Time will tell whether or not that’s enough to put them off or if negotiations lead to a potential agreement with one of the clubs mentioned.