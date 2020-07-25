Man Utd team news: Solskjaer hopeful duo will be available for Leicester City showdown

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he’ll give Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw as much time as possible to prove their fitness for the Leicester City game.

It all comes down to the last game of the Premier League season for the Red Devils, as they currently sit in third place in the table and in a Champions League qualification spot.

However, as they travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday, they know that a Leicester win and a draw or better for Chelsea could still see them drop out of the top four and miss out on a seat at Europe’s top table yet again.

In turn, Solskjaer will be desperate to be as close to having a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he has conceded that although Bailly and Shaw are doubts, he will hold off and hope that they can be passed fit to make the trip.

“We’re going to give them as much time as possible,” he told MUTV on Bailly and Shaw. “I’m not going to rule anything out.”

Shaw is undoubtedly the bigger concern as Solskjaer has Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof available in the middle, but youngster Brandon Williams could get the nod at left-back again if his more experienced and accomplished teammate isn’t available.

It remains to be seen how his condition develops as United continue their preparations for what should be a crunch showdown as both teams will go out for the win in what promises to be a thrilling climax to the campaign.

As per the report above, Leicester have their own injury woes too as Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs, Daniel Amartey and James Maddison are all out, while Caglar Soyuncu is suspended.