Promising Chelsea winger set to join European giants Juventus after snubbing new Blues deal

According to the Sun via Goal’s Romeo Agresti, Juventus are close to completing the signing of promising winger Samuel Iling-Junior from Chelsea.

The Sun report that the 16-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the west London outfit, with Agresti adding that the talent has been in Turin recently to finalise a transfer.

Agresti suggests that only ‘some’ details need to be agreed, but Juventus are confident in securing the England Under-17s ace’s capture.

With the Sun reporting that the Turin outfit will only have to pay a small compensation fee for the ace, Juventus may well be on the brink of snagging themselves a bargain.

Iling-Junior has made 11 appearances for Chelsea’s Under-18s this season, registering one assist, the left-winger has also been with England at Under-15s and 16s level.

Iling-Junior just appears to be the latest promising Englishman to move abroad, generally, these kind of talents seem to have a better chance of kickstarting their professional careers outside of the grips of Premier League clubs.

