Video: Emotional Adam Lallana pays brilliant tribute to influential Liverpool teammate

Emotions were running high as Adam Lallana was asked about the influence and impact that Jordan Henderson has had on Liverpool after they were crowned Premier League champions.

It has been a superb and memorable season for the Merseyside giants, as they ended their long wait for another league title and did so in emphatic fashion.

As Lallana prepares to leave Anfield, which perhaps contributed to his emotional interview below, he recalled a brilliant story which epitomises Henderson’s mentality, leadership and approach to being Liverpool captain and was clearly teary-eyed through most of it.

Having had to battle through countless injury setbacks and having seen Henderson come through some ‘dark moments’ of his own during his time at Liverpool, the pair have capped it off with a Premier League title and a Champions League success, and unsurprisingly the whole process and experience has meant a lot to Lallana.