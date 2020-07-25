Video: Priceless Jose Mourinho reaction to finding out it’s his last Tottenham press conference of season

Jose Mourinho was seemingly heartbroken that he was doing his last pre-game Tottenham press conference of the season on Friday and called for more over the summer.

It’s been an eventful stint in charge for the Portuguese tactician thus far, and he’ll be hoping to build on it next season in his first full campaign in charge at Spurs.

While there have been highs and lows, his sense of humour clearly hasn’t been lost as he was in fine form during his last pre-game press conference of the season on Friday.

As seen in the video below, he reacted in horror when he became aware of it and even suggested that he wanted to do two a week during the break before the Premier League returns in September.

We’re assuming he’s joking as his mood can quickly change, but we’ll certainly miss his antics on the sidelines and with the press during the summer break…