Winning league titles and cups and having that moment when the trophy gets lifted is what all footballers strive for.

The anticipation as the captain strides forward to accept the silverware and then hoists it aloft amongst his team-mates to a rapturous crowd under normal circumstances.

COVID-19 has still seen its fair share of trophy lifts but only for the purposes of the TV cameras as supporters are still not allowed in any stadiums at present.

Spare a thought then for Zenit St. Petersburg, who lifted what was a lovely looking crystal cup, only to drop it and smash it to pieces. Head in hands time!

Special congratulations to Zenit St Petersburg, who managed to win the Cup then smash their crystal trophy 5 seconds after lifting it ? pic.twitter.com/mBtHOAVzRz — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 25, 2020

Pictures from Russian TV