Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be boosted by the news that one of his Man United flops may have the chance to extend his stay in Italy beyond this season.

Alexis Sanchez’s loan at Inter had been a strange one after the Chilean was injured long-term, but he’s come back after the break for lockdown like a completely different player.

To that end, Inter chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, has insisted that he wants to keep the player for the remainder of their Europa League campaign, and potentially beyond.

“This situation is an anomaly, considering the outcome of the entire Europa League can be affected by the absence or otherwise of individual players,” Marotta said to Sky Italia Sport Italia and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“This hasn’t been resolved yet. We are working on it and we want to keep hold of him for at least the rest of the Europa League.”

More Stories / Latest News Man City v Real Madrid to go ahead despite new quarantine rules on arrivals from Spain Liverpool set to lose up to 14 percent of their Premier League prize fund money ‘These matches are worse than practice’ – Sinisa Mihajlovic prefers not to play if fans can’t return

Although it would be expected that the Red Devils wouldn’t just role over in any transfer negotiations, clearly by freeing themselves of Sanchez’s particularly high wages it would potentially give the Norwegian some extra transfer funds to play with.

What’s clear is that there is no future for the Chilean striker at Old Trafford, so even if the neroazzurri were unable to structure a deal to Inter’s satisfaction, the likelihood of shipping him off elsewhere is high.