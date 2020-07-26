Arsenal have reportedly identified a €20million alternative to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

ESPN claim the Gunners have Partey in their sights this summer, but that the north London giants could also turn to Porto’s Danilo Pereira as an alternative in that position.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Arsenal before, with another previous ESPN report claiming he could move for around €20m – some way below his release clause.

This could make him a smart signing on the cheap for Arsenal, who surely need to improve on their current options in that defensive midfield area.

It’s been a disappointing season for Matteo Guendouzi in particular, while Lucas Torreira hasn’t been too convincing either.

Partey makes sense as a priority target, but the Ghana international may not be that realistic for Arsenal in their current state.

If Arsenal cannot complete a deal for the 27-year-old Atletico ace, then Danilo would certainly be a fine alternative for Mikel Arteta’s side.