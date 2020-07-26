“Beyond a joke”: These fans are fuming as Man United set new Premier League penalty record

It’s interesting how a reputation can start to go against a team or a player, but it’s important for referees to ignore every bit of context and just call things how they see it.

There’s no doubt that Man United have been awarded a lot of penalties this season, and it turns out they’ve actually set a new Premier League record:

That was Manchester United's 1?4?th penalty of the season, a new Premier League record…? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2020

In fairness, the foul on Anthony Martial did look like a fair penalty award today, but some of the 14 haven’t been quite as nailed on.

Aston Villa fans will point to one awarded against them where it was probably a foul from Bruno Fernandes, and it does sound like some are getting wound up about it.

A look on Twitter after the award shows that a few fans think there might be some kind of conspiracy or something going on here:

Genuinely beyond a joke — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) July 26, 2020

It’s actually unbelievable ????? the fans also have no shame absolutely pathetic. — O (@CIGGYFRINGE) July 26, 2020

Bruno should just become a noun at this point. “Oh, Luiz has taken him out in the box and the ref has awarded a Bruno”

“Scenes at the Emirates as Arsenal have a 95th minute Bruno to level the game!” — Kyle (@DstructableCake) July 26, 2020

VAR was bought in to stop another Leicester city. Fact. — Jack Grigg ? (@JackHGrigg) July 26, 2020

A new record! Says it all…mid table club without the penalties ? — LFC QUADRUPLE TITLE HOLDERS 2020 ???? (@appydaze70) July 26, 2020

As a united fan, I’ll admit 6 of those probably weren’t penalties lol — Nathan Buckland (@nathanbuckland_) July 26, 2020

It will be interesting to see how many they get next season, but suggesting a conspiracy is probably a bit much.