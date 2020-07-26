Premier League clubs find themselves in a strange situation where they are due to start another season very soon, but some teams still have European campaigns to finish.

You would expect that no club will want to sell anyone while they are in the latter stages of a European competition, but it sounds like Bayer Leverkusen no longer see that as an issue with Kai Havertz:

After qualifying for Champions League: it can now go quickly with the deal of @ChelseaFC and @kaihavertz29. Leverkusen does not insist on participating of @kaihavertz29 in the Euro League. Now the negotations are getting hot — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 26, 2020

It was always expected that some transfers might depend on Champions League qualification being confirmed – both from the club’s point of view financially but also with the player looking to ensure they would be playing in the competition.

The Kai Havertz to Chelsea rumour has been floating about for months now, so hopefully this will result in something happening sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea ace has played his last league game for the club

It’s a big call for Leverkusen to make because Havertz is one of their key players and he could be the difference in winning the Europa League or not, but this suggests they don’t view it with that much importance.

He’ll do very little to solve Chelsea’s issues in defence, but adding Havertz, Ziyech and Werner to their attack next season could be very exciting to watch.