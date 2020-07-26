Chelsea look to £46m rated former Arsenal ace to anchor their midfield next season

It’s painfully obvious that Chelsea have had a lot of defensive issues this season, but there are multiple parts of the squad who need to take the blame for that.

Fingers will be pointed at the goalkeepers while the defensive unit haven’t showered themselves in glory, but you could also blame the base of the midfield too.

Jorginho and Kovacic are both lovely footballers who can keep the ball moving all day long, but it’s starting to look like they are far too easy to play through.

They’re both very similar players and tend to be static in their positioning, while they don’t offer a lot of pressing or recovery pace either.

That means a new midfielder could play a part in improving the overall defensive efforts in the squad, and The Daily Star have suggested that Frank Lampard wants a former Arsenal man to take over that role.

Ismael Bennacer didn’t get a fair chance to prove himself at Arsenal so he had to leave at a fairly young age, but he’s been a true standout for AC Milan this season and looks like he could be a valuable addition.

They quote Calciomercato in saying that Milan would be looking for around £46m to let him go, but it also sounds like PSG and Man City are showing an interest too.

Bennacer is best known for his ability on the ball and he’s not a true anchor man who sits and shields the defence, so it would be interesting to see if signing him would have a big impact on the team next season.