Chelsea may have to move quickly as German giants make an offer for potential Kepa replacement

Confirming Champions League football next season could be a big thing for Chelsea in the transfer market, as it improves their finances and makes them a more attractive destination.

Although the fans will be hoping for more eye catching signings this summer, there’s no doubt that a new goalkeeper is needed.

Kepa’s confidence is gone and it’s clear the team and the manager don’t trust him anymore, while Willy Caballero is a career back up for a reason.

Ajax stopper Andre Onana is one of many names who’ve been linked with Chelsea this summer as a replacement for the Spaniard, and those rumours got louder earlier on today:

Kepa dropped by Chelsea for critical final PL game vs Wolves. As @dermotmcorrigan reported, Ajax’s Andre Onana high among options to replace Kepa if he goes. Plenty of dialogue between #CFC & Onana reps in recent months. Available for ~€30m @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/xRzsmywh2C — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 26, 2020

Onana is the complete keeper who’s confident with his feet, dominant in the air and his reflexes are sharp so it’s understandable that he might be a player in demand.

Chelsea should be able to afford that price tag if they want him, but it also sounds like they might run into some competition for his signature:

Ajax rejected a €20m offer from Bayer Leverkusen for goalkeeper André Onana, according to De Telegraaf. Is Lukas Hradecky going somewhere? ?#B04 #AFCAjax — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 26, 2020

It’s important to point out that Leverkusen’s bid appears to have been rejected and it’s not clear if they have enough to go back and match that €30m asking price.

It also suggests that Chelsea might need to move quickly if they want him, but they should have the resources and the appeal to make it happen.