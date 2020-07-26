Chelsea make progress in bid to get Kai Havertz transfer fee down

Chelsea reportedly seem to have made some progress in a bid to get Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price for Kai Havertz down a little bit.

According to Sport Bild, Blues chief Marina Granovskaia has succeeded in convincing Leverkusen to start the negotiations at a price of around £63million, though add-ons and bonuses are likely to end up being part of the overall deal.

Havertz is one of the most exciting young players in world football at the moment and it seems clear his value will only continue to rise if he carries on developing at his current trajectory.

The Germany international is therefore unlikely to come cheap, but Chelsea fans will be pleased with Granovskaia’s negotiating skills as Sport Bild suggest Leverkusen were initially keen to start discussions at a higher initial fee.

Havertz could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard dealt a very difficult hand indeed when the Belgian left last summer while the club were under a transfer ban.

Chelsea were unable to make the signings they needed this season, but Lampard has done some impressive work with this youthful squad, even if he’ll no doubt be keen to spend this summer in order to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.