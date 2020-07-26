Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay around £27million to seal the transfer of exciting young defender Marc Cucurella.

The 22-year-old has really shone in La Liga this season, having initially joined Getafe on loan from Barcelona before making his move permanent.

According to AS, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has now identified Cucurella as a £27m target, and he could be a cheap alternative to Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

The report explains that Barcelona would receive a chunk of that fee due to inserting a clause into his deal when he left the club.

Cucurella is a hugely promising left-back who could undoubtedly strengthen this Chelsea side, with Lampard perhaps unsurprisingly unconvinced by both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

The Blues have had a decent season but are still not guaranteed to finish in the top four by the end of the Premier League season later today.

Lampard will want his side to be challenging for the title as soon as possible, and has already made promising signings in the form of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech so far this summer.

Cucurella would be another quality purchase to help Chelsea improve for next season.