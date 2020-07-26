According to the Sun, Kepa Arrizabalaga is prepared to take a cut on his £150,000-a-week wages in order to seal an exit from Chelsea after falling out of favour.

The Sun report that the 25-year-old, who arrived as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in a £71.6m deal, would make this choice if he finds a suitor with a ‘project’ that interests him.

It’s claimed that the Spain international could land a move back to his homeland with Sevilla keen on his services, the fact the ace still has four years remaining on his six-year deal could be problematic.

Kepa’s shaky performances in the barn-busting 5-3 defeat to Liverpool ultimately led to Frank Lampard benching the ace for the final game of the season against Wolves.

More Stories / Latest News Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea ace has played his last league game for the club Liverpool face tough decision on attacking talent as two sides eye loan deal for next season Video: Video of teenage Mason Mount foreshadows his Ronaldo style free kick vs Wolves today

Chelsea secured Champions League qualification in a 2-0 win against Wolves, in which veteran stopper Willy Caballero was between the sticks.

The Sun claim that the west London outfit have earmarked Burnley stopper Nick Pope, Man United’s promising Dean Henderson and even Jan Oblak as potential No.1 options ahead of next season.

Kepa’s debut season went fairly well but this campaign has been very disappointing for the Spaniard, with the ace making several costly errors.

Frank Lampard dropped Kepa for the entirety of February, the ball-playing goalkeeper found his way back into the side but performances have been anything but convincing.

From a personal perspective, Kepa may need to take a cut on his wages to force through a move in order to get his career back on track, he also need to be playing as a No.1 if he wants to make Spain’s squad for the Euros next summer.