Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named the game-changing signing he feels Chelsea manager Frank Lampard needs this summer.

Few will be surprised to see it’s a new goalkeeper, with Carragher writing in his column in the Telegraph to stress how important it is for Chelsea to bring in Jan Oblak as an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Blues, who have conceded an alarmingly high number of goals and who could still miss out on a Champions League place if results go against them today.

Chelsea also have a tricky FA Cup final clash against Arsenal next weekend, in what is their only hope of finishing the campaign with a trophy.

It’s clear that Lampard will need to improve his squad, and he’s already gone about doing that with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

However, after strengthening in attack, it’s vital for CFC to also tighten up at the back, and Carragher believes Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak is the ideal candidate to help them do that.

“Lampard has to try and recoup what he can for Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive keeper who is not the required standard for a side of Chelsea’s class,” Carragher said.

“Arrizabalaga’s save ratio of 53.47 per cent is the worst in the Premier League, making 55 stops from 101 shots on target this season. That is less than Claudio Bravo when he was costing Man City points during his year as Pep Guardiola’s No 1. We know how Guardiola responded. Lampard will do the same.

“Given how much money has already been invested in more attackers, I would be surprised if Chelsea have not already lined up Arrizabalaga’s successor. Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is the best available and would be a game-changer.

“Yes, meeting his £109 million buyout clause is mega expensive, but it looks like Chelsea have the funds. Oblak is the closest you will find to a no-brainer for any coach in need of a keeper, and given Petr Cech’s involvement in Chelsea’s technical department – and remembering the impact he had when becoming one of Jose Mourinho’s first recruits in 2004 – the club can be well advised on what a ready-made No 1 can do. That is their biggest priority.

“Chelsea need only look at Ederson and Alisson to see the value of a world-class stopper. Ederson contributed to City increasing their points tally from 78 to 100 in 2018. Liverpool have collected 97 and 96 in successive seasons, leaping from 75 points the year before Alisson signed.”