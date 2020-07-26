Chelsea are reportedly not ruling out a loan deal for Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho this summer as their transfer plans come together.

The Blues are targeting Kai Havertz to revamp their attack, but have ended their interest in Jadon Sancho, while a loan deal for Coutinho is described as unlikely but not entirely ruled out, according to ESPN.

Chelsea could do with landing Havertz as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, but Coutinho could be a very decent Plan B option if that deal does not work out.

The Brazil international has struggled during his time at Barca, as well as on loan at Bayern Munich this season, so it makes sense that he’s set to be on the move again this summer.

If Coutinho can get back to his best, Chelsea would definitely do well to snap him up, but given his sharp decline since leaving Liverpool, it’s a risky deal to be pursuing.

CFC may well feel it’s worth the risk, however, as perhaps Coutinho just needs to return to the Premier League to rediscover his best form.

ESPN also link Chelsea with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Andre Onana and Dean Henderson.